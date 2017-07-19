Ed Sheeran urges fans to join stem cell register as girl 'urgently' needs donor

Ed Sheeran has encouraged fans to join the stem cell register in support of a seven-year-old cancer patient who is desperately searching for a matching donor.

The musician posted a picture of himself holding a piece of paper with the phrase "#JoinforJasmi" to encourage people to sign up to the registry held by the blood cancer charity DKMS.

He captioned the picture: "7 year old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor. There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It's free! It's easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life."

Jasmi Lindberg Cooke, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for four years.

Following a relapse she is in hospital receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Charity DKMS said the youngster now "urgently" needs to find a matching blood stem cell donor to give her the best chance of survival.

Jasmi's mother, Rena Cooke, said: "To watch your child go through this is heartbreaking.

"Jasmi has pretty much spent her entire childhood in and out of hospital but she has been incredibly brave and strong.

"We're ultimately looking for a stranger to help give Jasmi a second chance of life - you could be her potential lifesaver or anyone else living with a blood cancer.

"Please take a few minutes out of your day to register as a blood stem cell donor. You could be making such a difference to someone."

Joe Hallet, senior donor recruitment manager at DKMS, added: "Every 20 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

"For someone living with a blood cancer finding a match is like winning the lottery - that's why it's vital that more people register to become potential lifesavers.

"If you are aged between 17 and 55 and in general good health please register online today for a home swab kit at dkms.org.uk and go on standby to help save someone living with a blood cancer."

To find out more visit: dkms.org.uk or call 020 8747 5620.