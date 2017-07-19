Grenfell fire: 39 victims now identified - with 'many more' names to come

A total of 39 victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy have now been identified, with "many more" to come, a coroner has said.

Three members of the same family were among the latest victims to be named at Westminster Coroner's Court as four more inquests were opened on Wednesday.

Dr Fiona Wilcox has opened and adjourned a total of 39 inquests, all of which she has suspended while a public inquiry and criminal investigation are carried out.

She told the short hearing that there are "of course still many more identifications" of those who died in the inferno during the early hours of June 14 yet to take place.

At least 80 people are thought to have died in the devastating fire at the 24-storey block more than a month ago.

The court heard how Bassem Choukair, 40, Mierna Choukair, 13, and Nadia Choucair, 33, all members of the same family, were all recovered from the 22nd floor of the tower.

Meanwhile, Gary Maunders, 57, was recovered from the 23rd floor.

The provisional cause of death for all four victims was given as "consistent with the effects of fire", with all of them identified through their dental records.

The coroner opened and adjourned all four of the inquests and said in each case: "I formally open and immediately adjourned the inquest ... to allow the public inquiry and criminal investigations and prosecutions to take place."

She also offered her "sincere condolences" to all of those touched by the deaths.

Dr Fox revealed four members of the Choukair family have now been identified, with two more missing "presumed dead".

During the hearing, she told the Choukair family she "cannot imagine what you must be going through".