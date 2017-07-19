Just a few extra pounds 'increases risk of heart failure'

Putting on just a few pounds increases the long-term risk of heart failure, research suggests.

The study found that gaining as little as 5% in body weight can lead to thickening and enlargement of the heart muscle - predictors of future heart failure.

This is the equivalent of a 10st woman putting on just 7lb.

Gaining weight also has an effect on the heart's ability to pump sufficient blood around the body, another symptom of heart failure, the research in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre experts, who studied 1,262 people with an average age of 44, said it did not matter what their weight was at the start - suggesting even those of normal weight could experience negative effects from weight gain.

Dr Mike Knapton, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: "This important study suggests that even moderate weight gain can lead to changes in the heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle and a reduction in the amount of blood pumped out of the heart with every contraction.

"Thanks to research, we know there is a link between being overweight and heart disease.

"This study adds to our understanding of this relationship, suggesting that weight gain can 'remodel', or change, our heart structure."

Symptoms of heart failure include shortness of breath, swelling in the feet, ankles and stomach and feeling unusually tired or weak.

Meanwhile, another US study has found that a healthy heart in your 20s may help you have a bigger brain in later life.

Scientists who studied 518 people with an average age of 51 over 30 years found that those who started out with a higher "heart score" also had larger brains relative to head size in middle age.

Lead researcher Dr Michael Bancks, from Northwestern University in Chicago, US, said: "We know that when people take certain steps like exercising and eating well, they have healthier hearts.

"The American Heart Association created seven simple steps everyone can take to improve heart health called Life's Simple 7 and recent research has shown that people who score higher on that assessment also score higher on thinking tests.

"We wanted to see if maintaining a healthy heart, as defined by these seven factors, affected the physical make-up of the brain as well."

The Life's Simple 7 programme includes controlling cholesterol, reducing blood sugar, being more active, improving diet, losing weight and stopping smoking.

Every point reduction on the rating scale was equivalent to a year's worth of age-related brain shrinkage, the study published in the journal Neurology found.

Current smoking was more associated with smaller brain volume than any other risk factor.

Dr Bancks added: "These findings are exciting because these are all changes that anyone can make at a young age to help themselves live a long and healthy life.

"This may mean that heart health may have an impact on brain function in early life, but more study needs to be done to confirm this theory."