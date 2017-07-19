PM casts doubt on single market relationship in post-Brexit transitional period

Theresa May has cast doubt on Britain's relationship with the European single market during any post-Brexit transitional period.

The Prime Minister was challenged by Labour former minister Pat McFadden to say if her "red line" on leaving the single market applied to any transition period after March 2019.

Mrs May replied: "We said we would no longer be members of the single market because we will no longer be members of the European Union and there are the four pillars, as the European Union consistently says.

"The four pillars are indivisible, and therefore the other issues that we wish also not to be subject to like the European Court of Justice and free movement requirements mean that we will no longer be members of the single market.

"At the end point, when we have at the end of the two years negotiated the end state deal, there will then be an implementation period for that deal.

"But we're very clear that at the point at which we reach the end of those negotiations we will be out of the European Union."

Downing Street aides later declined to discuss the details of Britain's transitional deal, which they said would form part of Brexit negotiations.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr McFadden had said: "In her Lancaster House speech the Prime Minister said that the UK would be leaving the single market.

"Can she tell the House whether that red line on the single market also applies to any transition agreement or implementation period that might be agreed for the period after March 2019?"