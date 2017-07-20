Man charged with terrorism offences after Cardiff raids

A man has been charged with terror offences after raids in Cardiff.

Sajid Idris, from the Welsh capital, faces four counts of disseminating terrorist publications after being arrested in a joint operation by the Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and their equivalent in the North East.

The 34-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman arrested during the same operation on Tuesday has been released on bail.

Detective Superintendent Lee Porter, from WECTU, said: "Cardiff is an extremely safe city. The community in Cardiff have repeatedly rejected the extreme views of individuals, calmly and with dignity.

"Their support is of great value and should not be underestimated.

"Nobody is better placed to detect something that is out of place in their communities than the people living in them.

"To effectively combat the terrorism threat the police, businesses, government and the general public need to work together."