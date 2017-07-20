William and Kate renew sporting rivalry during Heidelberg visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will renew their friendly sporting rivalry when they visit the picturesque German city of Heidelberg.

William and Kate will take to the waters of the River Neckar in opposing rowing boats - with female rowers from Cambridge and Heidelberg - for a race.

The two cities are twinned and the oars-women will be coxed by their royal guests.

The Duke and Duchess, who are on a three-day tour of Germany with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will begin their day in the university city by visiting the German Cancer Research Centre.

They will meet researchers and visit the stem cell research lab to learn more about their work.

Later in the centre of Heidelberg, located on the riverside and overlooked by the ruins of its famous castle, they will wander through the central market square, where a British-German market will offer local food and drink.

In the evening the Duke and Duchess will attend a Berlin reception in the mirrored hall of Clarchens Ballroom opened in 1913.

It is one of the last remaining old ballrooms in Berlin, and will play host to a reception for some of the most creative and innovative names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology.