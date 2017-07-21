Chris Grayling backing 'one class' trains on shorter commuter routes

First class train carriages will be cut on busy suburban routes to stop commuters having to stand, Chris Grayling has said.

The Transport Secretary said he did not see the case for different sections on shorter routes and pledged that the Government will stipulate "you can't start segregating" in future deals.

Mr Grayling, who travels to Westminster by train every day, said he was "absolutely" committed to scrapping first class carriages on commuter routes and wants train operators to take action if passengers demand it.

The Government is working on "smart ticketing" plans that would mean the end of paper tickets and would also allow travellers to receive automatic compensation payments for late trains, he said.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "I absolutely understand what a total pain it is if you are standing on a train for 20-30 minutes on the way to work.

"I don't really see a case for a non-longer distance journey for there to be any division between first and second class. There should just be one class on the train.

"We have got rid of it on some of the trains in south east London as part of the new franchise ... people will see less first class in the future as we start to say that on busy suburban trains you can't start segregating."