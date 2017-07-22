facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Helicopter helps rescue hill walker lost in poor weather after six-hour search

A hill walker who became lost in wind and mist has been rescued following a six-hour search.

A man lost his way high up on Braeriach and was unable to come down
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) was summoned at 5.30pm on Friday evening after the man lost his way high up on Braeriach and was unable to come down.

A dozen searchers were dropped off as close to the area as possible by rescue helicopter 951 and carried out line searches for the walker across the plateau, a team spokesman said.

CMRT said they battled thick mist, driving drizzle and a strong breeze during the search, which became increasingly demanding as the visibility dropped and darkness eventually descended.

An update on the team's Facebook page said: "(The) casualty was located at 23.30hrs high on the hill then supported / half carried across boulder fields down to a pick-up point below the clouds, from which the aircraft took him to safety.

"Thanks are due to R951 who came back for the sodden hill parties as well ... Made a long night about two hours shorter."