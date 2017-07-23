Royal brothers reveal Diana loved putting them in 'bizarre costumes'

Diana, Princess of Wales' love of dressing up her sons in "bizarre" costumes is revealed in a photo published for the first time to mark a landmark documentary about her life.

Proud mum Diana appeared to like nothing better than putting the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry in matching outfits or themed clothes when they were boys - which to this day has left the royal brothers wondering why.

In the picture, William and Harry are dressed as policemen with toy helmets, ties and utility belts with walkie-talkies.

Harry has a confident pose with his hands on his hips while his brother squints at the photographer who is thought to be their mother.

In the documentary, which is broadcast on Monday, Harry said: "One thing I would love to ask her now because I genuinely think that she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits, normally matching.

"It was weird shorts and you know like, little sort of shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh - I just think: 'How could you do that to us?'

"And then funnily enough, we got to the age when William would turn round and go: 'Oh, this is ridiculous, you know, I'm the older brother, why do I have to be dressed the same as him?'

"And I'm sort of sitting there going: 'Hang on a second, if you're going to dress differently, I'm not going to be the only person dressed like this - this is just ridiculous.'"

Despite the embarrassment Harry felt, he joked that he will follow his mother's lead when it comes to clothing his own children one day.

He said, laughing: "So I like to think that she had great fun in dressing us up. I'm sure that wasn't it, but I sure as hell am going to dress my kids up the same way."

A second photograph, also from Diana's personal album and discovered by her sons recently, has been published for the first time and shows the princess and Harry sat on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Harry looks to be around six to nine months old, but his older brother William, who would only have been aged around three years or less at the time, is credited with taking the picture.

Diana, casually dressed in a blouse and trousers and wearing sunglasses, cradles Harry in her lap while they sit and play with some toys.

The documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy will be screened on ITV on Monday at 9pm.