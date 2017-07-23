Two men charged in 'honour killing' probe

Two men have been charged by police investigating the possible honour killing of a teenager.

Metropolitan Police said a 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of a 19-year-old woman.

He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a second victim, a woman aged in her 20s.

A second man, 28, has been charged with the kidnap of both the 19-year-old woman and the woman aged in her 20s.

The incident happened in Kingston, south-west London, on Wednesday.

The body of the teenager was found at a house just three hours after she was reported missing along with the older woman.

Police said the pair may have been forced to go to the address by a man they both knew before being subjected to a "violent attack".

The older woman managed to escape to get help and was admitted to a south London hospital with stab and slash wounds on Wednesday evening before police went to the house in Coombe Lane West.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday gave the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Police said formal identification of the teenager has not yet taken place.

Both men, who have not been named, are due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.