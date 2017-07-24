HIV 'controlled by injections every two months'

HIV infection can effectively be controlled by an anti-retroviral injection administered every two months, a study has found.

The results suggest a new way of managing the virus that causes Aids without the burden of having to take daily pills.

Scientists tested an injectable anti-retroviral therapy (ART) consisting of the two drugs cabotegravir and rilpivirine.

A total of 286 HIV-positive patients took part in the Phase II trial, having already suppressed the virus with oral medication.

They were split into groups and randomly given further maintenance treatment in the form of more pills, or injections either once a month or once every two months.

The international study conducted in the US, Germany, Canada, Spain, France and Germany found that the two-monthly injections continued to control the infection in 94% of patients over 96 weeks.

This treatment was more effective than either on-going oral medication (84%) or the monthly injection (87%).

Dr David Margolis, from the US pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare - who led the LATTE-2 trial, said: "Adherence to medication remains an important challenge in HIV treatment.

"Long-acting injectable ART could provide some patients with a more convenient approach to manage HIV infection that avoids daily oral dosing, and the need to keep, store, and transport medications as they go about their daily lives."

Injections may represent the "next revolution" in HIV therapy, he added.

The findings, published in The Lancet medical journal, were presented at the annual meeting of the International Aids Society in Paris, France.

Dr Michael Brady, medical director of the HIV/Aids charity Terrence Higgins Trust, said: "The history of HIV therapy has been one of constant evolution, to produce an increasing range of effective treatments.

"Our current strategy of daily pills is highly effective and means people can live long, healthy lives and cannot pass the virus on to others. However, we welcome the prospect of injectable therapy which will further increase choice and, for many people, will be preferable to tablets.

"For some people living with HIV, there are practical barriers to pill taking. Some have unpredictable or chaotic lifestyles, may travel to countries where HIV medications are not allowed, or live in families or communities where HIV is highly stigmatised.

"For these people, getting their HIV treatment through a monthly injection, rather than daily pills, could be life-changing and could mean they are more likely to stay well and to remain uninfectious."