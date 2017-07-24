Met Office predicts mixed weather for the rest of July

Britain's weather will be an "unsettled regime" of rain and wind, mixed with bursts of sunshine, for at least the rest of the month, according to the Met Office.

Showers are expected to ease across most of the country by dusk on Monday, spokesman Oli Claydon said.

There will be "plenty of sunny spells across the UK" on Tuesday before rain sweeps in from the South West on Wednesday, he added.

He said: "That rain will move eastward through the day, meaning pretty persistent drizzle.

"A general regime of sunshine and showers is the theme for both Thursday and Friday.

"Going into the weekend, it looks like a showery picture."

Generally, temperatures will be normal to cool, with possible warmer conditions in the far South East.

Heavy showers and strong winds are most likely in the North West, the Met Office added.

More settled conditions and hotter temperatures may be felt from August 6, thanks to signals for high pressure.

However, by the middle of August signals "become mixed" meaning confidence in predictions is low.