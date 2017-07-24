Two men to face court over possible 'honour killing'

Two men are due in court in connection with a possible "honour killing" in London.

A 33-year-old man is charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of a 19-year-old woman.

He is also charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a second victim, a woman in her 20s.

A 28-year-old man is charged with the kidnap of both women.

The charges relate to an incident in Kingston on Wednesday July 19.

Both defendants are due before magistrates in Wimbledon.