British drop in well-being rankings due to financial worries, study finds

The UK has fallen down an international league table covering the well-being of citizens amid mounting financial pressures in this country, a new study reveals.

Research among 14,000 adults in 13 countries, including 1,000 in the UK, also showed a big fall in family life in the UK, with more than half saying they didn't spend enough time with their loved ones.

Health firm Cigna said the UK had fallen from third to eighth in its global well-being rankings, as Britons fear for their children's future and how their parents will cope in old age.

Peter Mills, of Cigna, said: "P eople are faced with an uncertain political and economic environment, and concerns about the future are inevitably taking a toll on their well-being.

"People feel that they are not spending enough time with their families, and they're also worried about the future - for their children, for themselves and for their parents.

"Britain's fall in the global rankings is not only a concern for families, but for businesses as well.

"It is a clear early warning sign that employers need to start thinking more deeply about how to better support employees' work-life balance."

India topped the well-being list, followed by Thailand and China.