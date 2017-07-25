Charity urges NHS to reconsider how it evaluates treatments

A charity has called on the NHS to reconsider one of the ways it evaluates treatments, saying that some patients are being left without a potentially life-saving treatment during the process.

Arrhythmia Alliance is calling on NHS England to reconsider its "Commissioning through Evaluation" process, which it says has left many patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) without a treatment to prevent stroke.

The programme was established to enable a limited number of patients to access treatments that are not funded by the NHS while new clinical and patient experience data are collected within a formal evaluation programme.

One treatment subject to the evaluation process is left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) - which the Arrhythmia Alliance said is the only treatment available to prevent an AF-related stroke in hundreds of patients in whom oral anticoagulant drugs are contraindicated.

It has urged health officials to allow this group of patients access to the treatment while the data evaluation is completed.

The charity said that the evaluation process has meant patients being denied access to treatment with no guarantee when the process will be completed to allow access.

The programme is now in its "assessment phase", which means no more funding is available for any patient until the evaluation has been reported and, if approved, the level of funding agreed, a spokeswoman said.

"Many of these patients are living with a potential ticking time-bomb as they are at seriously high risk of suffering an AF-related stroke and the only treatment option open to them is LAAO," said Trudie Lobban, founder of Arrhythmia Alliance.

"Although we believe in the concept of CtE, we cannot accept such high-risk patients with AF being unable to receive this often life-saving treatment.

" We believe it makes sense both clinically and economically for NHS England to allow this specific subpopulation of patients to receive this potentially life-saving, and life-improving, technology, whilst the data evaluation is completed."

An NHS England spokeswoman said: "The clinical reason for evaluating these schemes before they are routinely commissioned is because there wasn't enough evidence that these procedures work well enough.

"If more high quality evidence becomes available before the independent evaluation is complete, we will of course bring forward the review decision."