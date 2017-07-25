Closing 'redundant' NHS facilities key to best use of resources, MSPs told

Medical leaders have warned closure of "redundant" facilities is "essential" if NHS Scotland is to make the best use of resources.

The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) stressed the need for "courageous decisions" based on evidence which disregards "misleading" calls for "more doctors, more nurses, more ambulances and helicopters".

In a written submission to the Scottish Parliament's Health and Sport Committee, the RCPE said NHS Scotland has "much to do" to address effective and efficient use of resources.

It states: " With limited national wealth, decision-makers and influencers must realise that the removal of redundant, although cherished, facilities, practices and remedies is essential.

"There is ample evidence about the right, and most valuable, interventions to prioritise. This involves choice and taking a population approach in proportion to needs.

"The media's focus on exceptions and deficits, and the most vocal advocacy, must have a counter-weight in evidence-informed decision-making, taking judgement on comparative value."

It continues: "There is plenty of evidence, however this is sometimes not in a form that decision-takers feel able to use or within decision-making processes that are robust.

"There is the background of media, public and political expectation that the care services will cope whatever the inputs - 'more doctors, more nurses, more ambulances and helicopters'.

"This is persistently misleading and leads to inappropriate investment decisions and failure to take courageous decisions to set and stick with priorities."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "People are now living longer lives, which means our health and care services must change to aid increasingly more people living with multiple, complex conditions.

"Our ambitions for the NHS are founded on the twin approach of investment and reform.

"We are increasing the NHS revenue budget by £2 billion by the end of this parliament, by which point more than half of frontline spending will be in community health services.

"This year alone we are investing £128 million to help support delivery of service reform."