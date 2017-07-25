Drop in blindness from diabetes down to screening programme, medics say

The number of people going blind from diabetes has halved in Wales, new research shows.

Medics hailed the results and said this was due to the introduction of a national diabetic retinopathy screening programme in 2003 across Wales.

The research, conducted by the diabetic research unit at Swansea University, analysed new certifications for sight loss and blindness in Wales due to diabetic eye disease between 2007 and 2015.

The research shows there were 339 fewer new certifications for all levels of sight loss from any cause combined in 2014-15, compared with 2007-08.

There was also 22 fewer people with known diabetes with sight loss due specifically to their diabetes.

The findings, which are published in the British Medical Journal, showed there was a 49% fall in new certifications for severe sight impairment, from 31.3% to 15.8% per 100,000 people.

During this period 52,229 (40%) more people were diagnosed with diabetes in Wales.

Professor David Owens, from Swansea University, said: "It is very rewarding indeed to see, after many years of dedicated research to determine the best method of screening for the presence of diabetic eye disease, that the main objective of reducing the number of new certifications for severe sight loss by almost half has been achieved.

"Clearly, early detection and improved treatment for sight threatening diabetic retinopathy has been an essential element in this success, reaffirming the need for all persons with diabetes - from the age of 12 years onwards - to have regular screening."

Welsh Government Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans added: "Thanks to our national diabetic retinopathy screening programme, we are now successfully intervening at an early stage to prevent people with diabetes from losing their sight.

"I'd like to pay tribute to all those within the NHS in Wales who have worked so hard in making this possible."