18 'serious incidents' of personal data loss probed by health officials

Health officials in England investigated 18 "serious incidents" relating to loss or disclosure of personal sensitive data last year.

These incidents included a bag of medical records being left outside a medical practice and an investigation into hospital pa tient record data shared with a "third party".

Meanwhile, a bag of up to 600 records was incorrectly delivered to the wrong GP practice, according to analysis of NHS England's annual report, initially reported by GP magazine Pulse.

Twelve of the 18 incidents were related to the Primary Care Support England service which is run by the private firm Capita - i n September 2015, NHS England commissioned Capita to run the service, which handles GP payments, medical supplies, moving records and patient registrations.

One of the incidents linked to the firm was a bag of medical records being left outside a medical practice with an unknown quantity of people affected.

On two occasions, bags of medical records containing information on up to 650 patients were sent to the wrong medical practices.

On another occasion, a bag of 26 medical records was incorrectly delivered to a pharmacy reception located within the same building as the intended medical practice.

Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association's GP committee, said: "This is yet another serious failure of a service commissioned by NHS England and now run by Capita.

"General Practice is based on the confidence patients have in their GP to take care of their important and confidential information. It is unacceptable in this context for Capita's systems to have failed so often, badly letting down both patients and practices."

A spokeswoman for NHS England said: "NHS England takes the security of patients' information very seriously. Each of these incidents has been fully investigated with PCSE (Primary Care Support England) and steps taken to reduce the risk of recurrence."

A Capita spokeswoman said: "We take information governance very seriously and we continuously review processes across our operation and key suppliers to ensure they are robust and compliant.

"All reported data related errors across the supply chain are thoroughly investigated and we take the appropriate action in line with our own and NHS England's requirements. In all of the cases highlighted, the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) has confirmed no further action is required from any party."

Meanwhile, t hree incidents occurred within NHS England itself. These include one incident where a dataset, which was believed to be a blank but actually contained sensitive patient data, being forwarded to an external organisation in error.

Another three incidents occurred at commissioning support units including one case where Hospital Episode Statistic record level data was shared with a third party, potentially affecting 100,000 people.

The report states that a full investigation was undertaken into the 18 "serious incidents" and the ICO was kept informed as appropriate.

But in all of the cases reported to the ICO, the data watchdog either did not investigate or confirmed that no further action was required.