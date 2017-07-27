Policeman denies sexually assaulting woman and raping her daughter

A police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman and raping her daughter has denied he forced himself on either woman.

Detective Constable Mark Glover admits having consensual sexual contact with the mother but says nothing sexual happened between him and the daughter, Cardiff Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Glover, 46, from Carys Close in Penarth, South Wales, is on trial after pleading not guilty to three counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault.

He was interviewed in August last year in relation to the allegations made by the older woman.

The court heard they came to light after the woman wrote Facebook messages to a friend, which were found by her daughter who reported the matter to the police.

She later told officers that she had been raped by Glover.

Glover said he and the woman had an affair years before the time of the charges - which the court heard the woman had confirmed to be true - and the sex was consensual.

He admitted having sexual contact with the woman more recently at around the time the woman alleged he sexually assaulted her but said that was also consensual.

"I just did not do it," he said in his interview. "It is not in my nature to do it.

"I certainly never forced her to do any of this.

"As far as I am concerned it has all be consensual."

Asked why the woman would claim he had sexually assaulted her, Glover said: "I don't know why.

"Anything that ever happened between me and (the woman) has not been abuse, it has been fully consensual between the two of us.

"I've not abused her. I don't know why she would say that."

Prosecutor Simon Mills, who read the jury a transcript of the interview, previously said the defendant, who worked for South Wales Police, had played and coached both rugby and cricket for local and police teams.

Glover said in his interview that he had worked in a bank before joining the police in 2005.

He met his wife Rachael in 2000 and they married in 2006, the court heard.

Glover who said he did not condone his actions, referring to the affair, said there had been a few occasions when the woman had said "no" to his advances and he had walked away.

He added of his wife: "I've never disclosed the fact that I have had an affair ... I didn't want my world to come tumbling down, which it has now."

Glover was interviewed in relation to the allegations made by the daughter on a later date and told officers that she was someone who demanded a lot of attention from people.

"This is just a complete figment of her imagination," he said of the allegations.

"I think she had done this because she had found out I have had an affair with her mother and this is her way of getting back at me."

Glover said he did not find the daughter sexually attractive and this was a "vendetta" against him to "bolster her mother's case against me and to try and get me in as much trouble as they can".

Glover added that the daughter's allegations were "just absolute fiction" and questioned why she did not report him to the police earlier if what she said was true.