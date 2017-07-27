Tumour DNA blood test could help women with advanced breast cancer

A new blood test for tumour DNA could pave the way to potentially life-extending personalised treatment for women with advanced breast cancer.

The test can detect and track alterations in 13 different genes, including some of the most important drivers of the disease.

Scientists believe it could be used to tailor better individualised treatment to women as their cancer progresses.

The "liquid biopsy" can, for instance, identify new changes to the HER2 gene. Breast cancers that are "HER2 positive" can be targeted with the drug Herceptin.

In addition, the test can spot mutations in the ESR1 (oestrogen receptor) gene linked to resistance to anti-hormone therapies such as aromatase inhibitors.

Once a patient is known to have these mutations, she can be offered other forms of treatment such as chemotherapy.

It is the first time researchers have been able to analyse two kinds of acquired DNA mutation in a single blood test.

Somatic "point" mutations occur when DNA molecules are shuffled in the wrong order. Copy number alterations (CNA) are another type of mutation involving extra copies of genes that produce too much protein.

Dr David Guttery, from the University of Leicester, said: "We have developed a novel blood test that can simultaneously detect somatic mutations and copy number alterations that are integral in driving the growth of breast cancer.

"By analysing blood plasma to measure for cancer-specific changes to key breast cancer genes - including the HER2 and oestrogen receptor genes - we hope this test could help doctors and patients choose the best treatment at the best time.

"This study represents proof of concept, and further validation is now needed to confirm the clinical usefulness of this test before any test could be rolled out."

The results of tests of the biopsy appear in the journal Clinical Chemistry.

The researchers first looked at cultured cells in the laboratory before analysing DNA in blood donated by 42 women with secondary breast cancer.

Cancer-specific genetic changes were detected in half the women. None of the mutations were found in the blood of nine healthy women that was also tested.

In the case of one in five patients, information from the tumour DNA could have been used to alter treatment.

The study was funded by two charities, Breast Cancer Now and Cancer Research UK.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "If validated by further research, this blood test could help tell us how a patient's secondary breast cancer is evolving. Analysing the genetic make-up of tumours could enable us to identify women who might benefit from changing their treatment, ensuring that breast cancer patients receive the most personalised therapy possible."

Dr Justine Alford, senior science information officer at Cancer Research UK, said: "While survival for women with early breast cancer has greatly improved, the outlook for patients with advanced disease is still poor, something we urgently need to change. This early research could help achieve this.

"The researchers may have developed a way to track breast cancer as it grows, allowing doctors to act swiftly and give patients the treatments that are right for them as early as possible. On top of that, such a tailored approach could spare patients receiving drugs, and the side effects that go with them, that aren't likely to work."