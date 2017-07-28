NHS review sought after hospital ward bars new admissions

NHS chiefs have called for a strategic review of services after a hospital ward was forced into barring new admissions due to a shortage of medical workers.

Extreme staffing pressures have forced a restriction of new in-patient admissions at the County Community Hospital Invergordon (CCHI) Sutor Ward in the Highlands.

A number of staff members have recently gone on long-term sick leave, meaning the nursing team at CCHI used internal temporary relief, locum nurses and community nurses to overcome shortages.

The decision comes as the facility faces current low relief nurse availability and fewer staff on the ward able to pick up extra shifts.

Deborah Jones, NHS Highland's director of strategic commissioning, planning and performance, said: "Whilst this current decision has been made for quality and safety reasons, there is a need to urgently consider how we are going to both sustain and enhance high-quality services that meet the growing needs of an increasingly ageing population.

"Community hospitals are an important part of that future landscape and we have to consider what they deliver, how the beds should be configured and where they should be for the future.

"As part of NHS Highland's quality and sustainability plan, the board has recognised there is a strategic need to review bed numbers and configurations, and would plan to consult on this later in the year."

Sutor Ward has community hospital beds providing a wide range of clinical care including rehabilitation services. The day hospital at CCHI will continue as normal.

NHS Highland mid area manager Alison Phimister said: "We are currently at a full bed complement of 28 patients.

"However, from this point we will not be able to accept new admissions until such time that we can safely do so.

"We will continue to manage the staffing appropriately to maintain a high-quality and safe environment for all staff, patients and visitors.

"Obviously, the situation will be kept under constant review by NHS Highland."