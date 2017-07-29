Missing Molly, five, believed to be with her wanted father

A five-year-old girl has been reported missing - and is believed to be with her father who is wanted after skipping court.

Molly Owens, described as having collar-length blonde hair and blue eyes, was reported missing on Friday from Holyhead, Anglesey.

Officers said it is thought she is with her 26-year-old father Brian Owens.

North Wales Police said Owens was due to be sentenced by magistrates in Caernarfon on Friday but failed to appear.

Police have not disclosed the nature of his offence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Owens is 5ft 9in and slim, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn said: "We are concerned for Molly's whereabouts and are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us.

"Equally I am issuing a direct appeal for Brian Owens to make contact with us to let us know that both he and Molly are safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.