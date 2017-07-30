£1 house could be right up your street - but dare you enter?

A house is due to go under the hammer on Monday - and could be snapped up for just £1.

The end terrace in Tunstall Terrace West, in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland, has three bedrooms and a bathroom and is being marketed as an "ideal investment".

But the property's bargain guide price is due to "hazards of a serious nature" being found in the building.

Anyone wishing to enter the property has to sign a disclaimer and go in at their own risk, auctioneers Andrew Craig said.

The listing said: " Attention Buyers! No Buyers Premium To Pay! Guide price £1. Yes you have read this correctly £1 with no reserve."

Images of the property, which is close to the city's university, show a stripped back house with a kitchen that would appear to need a lot of work.

The auction will take place at Newcastle Marriott Hotel, Gosforth Park, at 7pm.