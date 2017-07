Hundreds back runner's bid to put treadmill feat on world record books

Hundreds of people have backed an endurance runner in her bid to have a world record recognised after running 520 miles on a treadmill over seven days.

Amy Hughes, from Cheshire, was hoping to clock the most miles run on a treadmill in a week and enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

She set up the machine in the Trafford Centre in September 2016 and logged 521 miles over seven consecutive days - more than the current record of 517.63 - but has been left "furious and upset" after her record was not recognised.

The runner, who previously ran 53 marathons in 53 consecutive days in 2014, said her efforts would not count as boyfriend Dave Keighley was among those who logged the challenge and is not seen as independent.

A petition started by John Beaton-Hawryluk has called for the record to be recognised, adding: "The whole running community believes this to be morally wrong after the blood, sweat and tears that went into attempting the GWR."

It has been signed by nearly 1,800 people.

Speaking on Facebook about the decision not to award the record, she said: "I'm devastated, heartbroken and so, so angry.

"After seven days of ultimate hell, pain and complete exhaustion and then 10 months of waiting, Guinness World Records have declined my world record attempt for 'running the most amount of miles of a treadmill in a week'.

"With 24 hours live footage, videos recording all the key milestones asked for, 1000s of witnesses in a public environment, an hourly log of mileage, breaks and sleep time-it's still not enough.

"Those of you that saw me know what I went through to break this record in the most honest and public way. To say I am furious and upset is an understatement."

Guinness World Records said any independent witness to a potential record should be "neither affiliated with nor related to the individual or group attempting the record".