Police continue search for Molly, five, missing with wanted father

A five-year-old girl has been reported missing - and is believed to be with her father who is wanted after skipping court.

Molly Owens is thought to be with Brian Owens, 26, who has a warrant out for his arrest and is thought to have travelled to Ireland.

Owens failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates'Court in North Wales on Friday for sentencing. North Wales Police have not said what offences he had committed.

Molly is described as having collar-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She sometimes wears pink glasses. It is not known what she is wearing at the time she disappeared.

Brian Owens is 5ft 9in and slim, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Superintendent Jane Banham of North Wales Police said: "Our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for information from anybody who may have been in contact with Brian Owens to get in touch with us.

"From our inquiries we believe they are in the Republic of Ireland with a woman by the name of Elaine Doutch and we are in close contact with our colleagues at the Garda who are assisting us.

"We just want to ensure that Molly is safe and well and are issuing a direct appeal for her to be returned home."

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police, quoting reference number V113559.