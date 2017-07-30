facebook icon twitter icon
Shop planning applications drop to lowest point in eight years, figures reveal

Planning applications for new shops have fallen to an eight-year low amid continued growth of e-commerce, a new study shows.

Experts say there is an increasing focus on online sales as more shops close
There were 6,525 applications in England in the year to March, almost half the number in 2008/09 and down by 11% on 2014/15, said Lendy, which provides property finance and development loans.

Greater Manchester saw the biggest fall in retail planning applications last year, according to the research.

Liam Brooke of Lendy said: "The continued softness in the retail property market shows no sign of abating. Retailers are shunning and shutting bricks and mortar shops.

"The Government needs to find a way to encourage retailers to give the high streets a face lift.

"Big brands are continuing to shift their focus towards their online services."