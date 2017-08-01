Diabetes drugs account for nearly 5% of GP prescriptions, figures reveal

Almost one in every 20 prescriptions written by GPs are for diabetes treatments, new figures show.

In 2016/17 the number of prescriptions for drugs used in diabetes was 52 million - 4.7% of the total number of items prescribed across GP surgeries in England, according to figures from NHS Digital.

The figure is a significant increase on the number of diabetic treatments prescribed a decade ago - including insulins, antidiabetic drugs and diagnostics and monitoring devices.

In 2006/7 there were 28.9 million prescription items for diabetes.

The large number of prescription items for the condition has also come with a substantial bill - i n 2016/17 the cost of prescribing drugs used in diabetes had a "net ingredient cost" of £983.7 million.

This represents 11% of total primary care net ingredient costs , NHS Digital said.

In 2016/17 prescriptions for diabetes accounted for around £1 in every £9 of the cost of prescription items across primary care. In 2006/07 it was less than £1 in every £14.

However NHS Digital cautioned that net ingredient cost is the basic cost of a drug - it does not take account of discounts, dispensing costs, fees or prescription charges income, so the amount the NHS spent will be slightly different.

Commenting on the figures Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said: "This rise in the diabetes drugs bill is another tragic consequence of successive UK governments failing to tackle obesity, a major trigger for type 2 diabetes.

"In a couple of week's time Theresa May's action plan to tackle childhood obesity will be a year old - with, again, little to show for it. That's illustrative of the low priority that Downing Street gives to a disease described by the Health Secretary as a 'great scandal'.

"Since 82% of obese children grow into obese adults, with a high percentage of them acquiring diabetes, you can bet on the drugs bill escalating exponentially. If nothing else breaks the NHS, this treatment will."

Diabetes is a life-long condition that causes a person's blood sugar to be too high.

There are two main forms of the condition - type 1 diabetes, which affects about one in ten of those with the condition, occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin; and type 2 diabetes occurs where the body doesn't produce enough insulin or cells don't react to insulin the way they should.

This form of the condition is related to being overweight or obese and affects around 90% of people with diabetes.

Simon O'Neill, director of health intelligence at the charity Diabetes UK, said: "The number of people diagnosed with diabetes has risen by 54% in the last decade, so it's no surprise that levels of prescribing have risen by almost the same level.

"But the increase in prescribing at a primary care level is indicative of the hard work doctors are doing to help people living with diabetes keep their blood glucose at safe levels, and preventing devastating, and costly, complications - such as cardiovascular and kidney disease - further down the line.

"It is vital that drugs being prescribed are reviewed regularly to not only ensure patients receive the most effective therapy, but also to reduce waste.

"Diabetes is one of our biggest health crises, and with 12 million people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, it's clear that focusing on prevention is vital to prevent costs rising even higher."