Evidence for benefits of 'brain games' is weak to non-existent, says report

There is not enough evidence on the benefits of so-called "brain games", experts have said.

Commercial companies marketing games claiming to boost brain health often exaggerate the benefits, according to a report.

The Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) - a collaboration of scientists, health professionals and policy experts - recommends that people should incorporate cognitively stimulating activities as part of a healthy lifestyle to help maintain brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Examples include practising tai chi, learning a musical instrument, researching your family tree, designing a quilt and juggling.

Other examples include photography classes, cooking, gardening, learning new technologies, creative writing, art projects, and volunteering.

People should not wait until they are older, the authors added, saying that the younger a person starts taking part in cognitively stimulating activities, the better brain function will be with age.

The authors of the report wrote: " Commercial claims of the benefit of online training commonly called 'brain games' are everywhere, so consumers naturally think these products will be helpful.

"Unfortunately, the evidence today regarding the benefits of what most people consider 'brain games' is weak to non-existent.

"Games can be fun and engaging. But often the claims made by companies promoting the benefits of these games are exaggerated.

"If people play a 'brain game', they may get better at that game, but improvements in game performance have not yet been shown to convincingly result in improvements in people's daily cognitive abilities.

"There is insufficient evidence that improvements in game performance will improve people's overall functioning in everyday life. For example, we do not have evidence establishing that getting better at playing Sudoku will help you manage your finances any better."

James Goodwin, chief scientist at Age UK, which helped initiate the GCBH, said: "In the same way that you need to maintain exercise for physical strength, you need to participate in mentally stimulating activities to support the health of your brain.

"Many people think that all thinking skills decline with age, and we know there is certainly a lot of fear around this happening. Our minds, after all, are the essence of our aspirations, passions, capacities and personalities; they make us who we are.

"But decline is not inevitable, and there are plenty of activities that we can start today that can provide benefits for brain health. If they are new to you and require your concentrated attention they may even be activities that you do regularly in your life, such as playing with grandchildren, gardening or playing cards.

"Even though it's never too late to learn something new, the overwhelming message from this report is that you shouldn't wait until later life to try to maintain your brain health. The younger you start challenging yourself with mentally stimulating activities, the better your brain function will be as you age."