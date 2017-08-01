Flights likeliest to cause pilots dangerous fatigue highlighted by Balpa union

Flights which are most likely to cause pilots to suffer from dangerous fatigue are being identified to improve safety.

Pilots' union Balpa said its members have highlighted a number of particularly demanding routes.

It pledged to work with airlines and regulators to adjust staff rotas to prevent flight crews becoming overtired.

The union did not release details of which routes could be affected but claimed busy summer schedules are pushing pilots to their limits.

An increasing number of pilots are considering going part-time or have become long-term sick as a result of burnout caused by inadequate rest between flights, Balpa warned.

It claimed pilots are reporting how insufficient staffing levels are adding to the problem as airlines struggle to find enough people to fly their aircraft.

A survey of pilots in 2015 found that two out of five believe their abilities are compromised by fatigue at least once a month.

Balpa gen eral secretary Brian Strutton said: "Summer holidays are understandably a very busy time in aviation and pilots are working incredibly hard to ensure passengers get to their destinations without delays or cancellations.

"Pilots want their companies to be successful and profitable and are putting in the hard work to keep up with summer demand.

"But no-one wants pilots at the controls when they are tired. That's why we are campaigning across the aviation industry to make sure the pilot duty time rules are properly adhered to so that pilots get the rest they need."

Balpa says it is vital that commercial pressures do not have a detrimental effect on flight safety.

Mr Strutton went on: "We are working with airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority to identify and challenge patterns of duties that pose a threat to safety.

"Together we aim to create an industry-wide culture that makes the understanding, reporting and mitigation of fatigue a priority."