Record 665,000 people take part in clinical research studies

There was a record number of participants signed up to clinical research studies last year, new figures show.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) said that more than 665,000 participants were recruited to such studies in England in 2016/17 - the highest number of clinical research participants in any given year.

The figure is also a 10% rise on the number recruited in 2015/16 when 605,000 participants were recruited into clinical research.

Over the last five years the NHS research body, which was established by the Department of Health in 2006, has recruited more than 3.1 million participants into clinical research studies.

The NIHR said that in 2016/17, 99% of NHS trusts and 48% of general practices recruited participants into clinical research.

Jonathan Sheffield, chief executive of the NIHR Clinical Research Network, said: "The increase in the number of clinical research participants last year and the improvements we are seeing in studies delivering to time and target are fantastic achievements that are contributing to better health and care outcomes in this country.

"Researchers can be more confident of being able to complete their studies, and more patients will benefit from new and better treatments becoming available.

"Overall, 65% of trusts increased their research activity in 2016-17, demonstrating the growing appetite for research within the NHS.

"We must continue to invest in the opportunities that clinical research presents, by looking at more innovative ways of delivery and making better use of digital advancements in the health and care sector."

Commenting on the figures, Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy added: "This record increase in participants taking part in research and clinical studies is excellent news.

"The benefits of research are clear - more advanced and effective treatments for NHS patients both now and in the future.

"That's why this Government is putting record amounts of funding into medical research, including £1 billion through the National Institute for Health Research last year alone."