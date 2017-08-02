Anti-allergy treatment 'offers new hope' for deep vein thrombosis patients

Anti-allergy medication could one day be used as a treatment for blood clots in the legs, a new study has found.

Even though the theory is yet to be tested in humans, experts said they have made an "exciting discovery" which could pave the way for new treatments for deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

DVTs, which affect around 60,000 people across the UK each year, are commonly treated with anti-clotting drugs such as heparin and warfarin.

Experts said a novel treatment for DVTs could reduce some of the bleeding side effects of these anticoagulant drugs.

The new study, published in the journal Circulation Research, found that mice genetically depleted of mast cells, a type of immune cell, are protected from developing DVT.

In the study, which was funded by the British Heart Foundation, researchers from the University of Birmingham "turned off" the gene that is responsible for producing mast cells.

The authors found that the mice which were deficient in mast cells were protected from DVT.

Researchers plan to test blood samples of people with and without DVT to see if people with DVT have activated mast cells.

If they do, mast cell inhibitors, which are already approved for treatment of some allergic diseases, could be assessed as a treatment in human clinical trials.

"These findings offer new hope for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis without a risk of bleeding," said lead researcher Dr Alex Brill.

" If further human studies support our findings in mice, drugs to block mast cell production could be used in the future alongside lower doses of anticoagulants such as warfarin, significantly reducing bleeding risk.

"This is particularly exciting because this is a group of drugs which already exists, and some forms are approved for the treatment of allergies such as hay fever and asthma, meaning that this discovery could help people with DVT sooner rather than later."

Professor Jeremy Pearson, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, added: "Those setting off on long haul flights this summer should be aware of the risk of DVT, which can be triggered by immobility.

"However there are ways to reduce your risk, such as walking around the aeroplane or wearing anti-DVT socks.

"This is even more important for people already at risk of DVT, who carry other risk factors such as old age, obesity, smoking, and being pregnant.

"It's far too soon to suggest people should start taking anti-allergy tablets to prevent DVT but this exciting discovery may pave the way for new treatments, and reduce some of the bleeding side effects which come with anticoagulants such as warfarin.

"However further research is needed to show that the same protective effect can be seen in humans."