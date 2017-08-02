Disputes over care of sick children like Charlie Gard 'should be recorded'

The number of disputes over life- prolonging treatment for seriously ill children should be recorded to help come up with better ways of how to resolve such debates, an expert has said.

Oxford University physician Dominic Wilkinson said that such conflicts between parents and doctors usually occur behind closed doors.

But the consultant neonatologist and professor of medical ethics said it would be valuable to gather and publish data on the frequency of disputes and their outcome.

A better understanding of such disputes may "p ut cases like Charlie Gard into a broader context and identify better ways to resolve them", Professor Wilkinson argues in an editorial piece published in The British Medical Journal.

In rare instances, disputes between parents and doctors are held in the court of public opinion - which Professor Wilkinson said is the "worst possible place for ethically complex decisions".

His editorial comes following the death of Charlie last week.

The youngster died just days ahead of his first birthday after suffering from a rare genetic condition.

The 11-month-old was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents - who wanted to take their son to the US for experimental treatment - and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) that attracted worldwide attention.

Charlie, who was born on August 4 last year, had a form of mitochondrial disease, a condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

The infant was admitted to hospital at eight weeks and his condition progressively deteriorated.

His parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, said they wanted to take their son across the Atlantic for nucleoside bypass therapy, but specialists at GOSH in London, where Charlie was being cared for, said the treatment was experimental and would not help.

He was taken to a hospice where life support was withdrawn and he died last week.

Charlie's plight saw hundreds of supporters - called Charlie's Army - lending their voices and money for him to be given treatment, with £1.35 million raised on an online fund-raising site.

The legal battle saw the couple take their case to the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court - all of which ruled life support treatment should end and Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.

Professor Wilkinson, who focuses on newborn intensive care, wrote: "Difficult and ethically challenging discussions about life prolonging treatment for a seriously ill child usually take place in quiet side rooms adjacent to medical wards.

"Sometimes, when parents and doctors have struggled to reach agreement, these discussions involve external mediation or take place in ethics committees. Rarely, unresolved dispute moves that discussion to a courtroom.

"In the recent Charlie Gard case, however, these discussions have taken place in public, on a wide global stage."

He said that much of the debate has been "unbalanced", adding: " Commentators, politicians, and some supporters of the family attacked the hospital, the doctors, and the health system. Overseas medical and scientific experts, politicians, and religious leaders ventured opinions and offered treatment, apparently without knowledge of the full clinical circumstances."

The Pope and US President Donald Trump were among those who commented on the case.

Professor Wilkinson suggests that collecting information about such conflicts may help identify better ways to resolve them.

He said: " Most discussions and decisions about treatment will continue to occur in private, though it would be valuable to gather and publish data on the frequency of conflicts and their outcome.

"A better understanding of the epidemiology of conflict would help put cases like Charlie Gard into a broader context and identify better ways to resolve them."

But he added that the public attention surrounding the case has "brought wider attention to the potential futility of medical treatment, to the suffering of families of children with life limiting illnesses, and to important ethical questions about the rights of sick children and the respective roles of parents and health professionals in protecting them."