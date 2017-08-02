Oxford University employee hunted by Chicago Police over stab death of man

An Oxford University employee and a US professor are being hunted by police on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old man in Chicago.

Arrest warrants for Somerville College worker Andrew Warren and Wyndham Lathem, a microbiology professor at Northwestern University, were issued on Monday.

Chicago Police suspect them of repeatedly stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem's apartment on July 27.

A judge in nearby Cook County issued the arrest warrant for Warren, 56, and Lathem, 42, after police said they are wanted for first degree murder.

Officers say the victim, who was from Chicago, was found with multiple stab wounds in the apartment near the city centre.

Residents were told by the building's managers that police were investigating "a variety of motives including a possible domestic incident", according to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper.

Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, according to a college web page which has since been deleted.