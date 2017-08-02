Remains of Grenfell Tower victim Jeremiah, two, found next to his mother

The remains of one of the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower fire were found with his mother, an inquest has heard.

Two-year-old Jeremiah Deen was found on the 14th floor of the building, and identified by DNA, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

The provisional cause of the toddler's death was given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

The death of Jeremiah's mother, 32-year-old Zainab Deen, was confirmed at an inquest in July.

Relatives of another child victim, Jessica Urbano Ramirez, wept as details of her death were given in court.

The 12-year-old's remains were found on the 23rd floor of the 24-storey tower block.

She was identified by dental records and her provisional cause of death was also given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

Conveying her condolences, coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox told the court: "These identifications seemed to take forever to come."

She added that she opened and adjourned the proceedings "with a heavy heart".

The brief hearing also heard details of two other victims, Yasin El-Wahabi and Nura Jemal.

The remains of Mr El-Wahabi, aged 20, were found on the 21st floor while remains of Ms Jemal, aged 35, were recovered from the 22nd floor.

Both were identified by dental records and their provisional causes of death were given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

Dr Wilcox said 47 people have now been identified, with inquests having been opened and adjourned for 45 victims.

At least 80 people are thought to have died when the blaze tore through the west London tower block on June 14.

Mr El-Wahabi's family said: "Yasin was a lovable, bubbly and caring young man. He would lend his hand to anyone who asked for help.

"He was loved by so many and his contagious smile will always be etched on our minds and hearts."