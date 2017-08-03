Gene-editing of human embryos should stay in laboratory for now, experts say

Research into the gene-editing of human embryos should be publicly funded but confined to the laboratory "at this time", experts from 11 organisations around the world have said.

The joint policy statement from the group comes a day after the dramatic news that scientists had altered the DNA of human embryos to fix a defective gene linked to the heart failure condition hypertrophic cardiomyophathy.

A team led by Dr Shoukhrat Mitalipov, from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in the US, used the powerful gene-editing tool Crispr-Cas9 to repair the mutant gene.

The research reported in Nature was hailed as a milestone that raised the prospect of saving future generations from thousands of inherited diseases.

But the work raises deep questions about the ethics of tampering with the human genome, the complete set of coded instructions that make us what we are.

The statement published in The American Journal Of Human Genetics says work on regulated human genome editing should be permitted, but at present must stop short of producing a pregnancy.

Lead author Professor Kelly Ormond, from Stanford University in the US, said: "Our workgroup on genome editing included experts in several sub-fields of human genetics as well as from countries with varying health systems and research infrastructure.

"Given this diversity of perspective, we are encouraged by the agreement we were able to reach and hope it speaks to the soundness and wider acceptability of our recommendations."

The experts concluded there was "currently no reason" to prohibit laboratory research on editing human inherited, or germline, genes or its public funding.

Any future clinical application should only come after a full public debate on the issues involved and a "compelling medical rationale" for introducing it.

Dr Derek Scholes, director of science policy at the American Society of Human Genetics, said: "While germline genome editing could theoretically be used to prevent a child being born with a genetic disease, its potential use also raises a multitude of scientific, ethical, and policy questions.

"These questions cannot all be answered by scientists alone, but also need to be debated by society."

Allowing embryos with artificially altered genes to be implanted in the womb is illegal both in the US and the UK.

In the US, taxpayers' money cannot currently pay for any research that destroys human embryos.

Congress has banned the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from even considering the possibility of human clinical trials involving embryos with edited inherited genes.

More liberal Britain has already becoming the first country officially to sanction mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT), which involves replacing defective inherited genes in energy-generating structures in cells.

The new statement was jointly endorsed by the American Society of Human Genetics, the Association of Genetic Nurses and Counsellors, the Canadian Association of Genetic Counsellors, the International Genetic Epidemiology Society, the National Society of Genetic Counsellors , the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the Asia Pacific Society of Human Genetics, the British Society for Genetic Medicine, the Human Genetics Society of Australasia, the Professional Society of Genetic Counsellors in Asia, and the Southern African Society for Human Genetics.