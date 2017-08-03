Hope of 'knock-out' blow to many cancers by targeting hijacked healthy cells

Targeting hijacked healthy cells could deliver a "knock-out" blow to many different cancers, say scientists.

When tumours take over healthy connective tissue cells called fibroblasts, the altered cells help the cancer to grow, spread and evade therapy.

Blocking a particular protein can halt the bad behaviour of the changed cells, known as cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs), scientists have found.

Lead researcher Professor Gareth Thomas, from the University of Southampton, said: "By looking at many types of cancer, we have identified a common mechanism responsible for CAF formation in tumours.

"These cells make cancers aggressive and difficult to treat, and we can see exciting possibilities for targeting CAFs in many patients who don't respond well to existing therapies."

Laboratory tests showed that a drug being developed to treat a condition called organ fibrosis suppressed the target CAF protein, the enzyme NOX4.

Dr Aine McCarthy, from Cancer Research UK, which funded the research, said: "Some cancers are incredibly difficult to treat, and can use the body's own cells to help them grow, evade treatment and spread around the body.

"Researchers have been trying to unlock the secrets behind this for many years and this study is a big step forward in understanding how some cancers achieve this.

"These findings show that CAFs can be targeted with a drug and their 'pro-tumour' effects can be reversed in mice, giving researchers a starting point to develop new and potentially more effective treatments in the future."