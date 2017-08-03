Services output rebounds as economy looks to 0.3% third quarter growth

Activity in Britain's dominant services sector eked out a small rebound last month, positioning the UK economy for 0.3% growth in the third quarter.

The closely watched Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in July, up from a four-month low of 53.4 in June and slightly above economists' expectations of 53.6.

A reading above 50 indicates growth.

The powerhouse industry, which accounts for around 78% of the UK economy, experienced sluggish output growth as the amount of new work failed to match levels seen earlier in the year.

However, the lacklustre performance did not stop employers from taking on more staff, with job creation seeing its strongest growth for a year-and-a-half.

It comes as Britain's factories enjoyed a welcome bounce-back in July thanks to the strongest surge in export orders for more than seven years, while the construction industry endured a shock slowdown as commercial building eased.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said firms were still in "expansion mode" despite political uncertainty dogging the outlook for the industry.

He said: "Taken together, the three PMI surveys are broadly consistent with economic growth of just over 0.3%, putting the country on course for another steady but sluggish expansion in the third quarter.

"However, while the current picture remained one of an economy showing overall resilience in the face of concerns about the outlook, the subdued level of business optimism suggests it's likely that growth will at least remain modest and could easily weaken in coming months.

"Firms' prospects for the coming year have slipped to a level which has previously been indicative of the economy stalling or even contracting, having taken a lurch downward since the General Election, largely reflecting heightened uncertainty about the economic outlook and Brexit process."

Sterling was up 0.2% versus the US dollar at 1.324 and 0.3% higher against the euro at 1.12 following the update.

The Brexit-hit pound has proved a double-edged sword for British businesses, causing the cost of imported materials to rise, but helping exporters by making their goods cheaper for overseas buyers.

IHS Markit, which carries out the survey, said input cost inflation remained strong in July, as firms grappled with higher food prices, energy bills and salary payments.

It caused the average prices charged by services sector companies to climb at their fastest pace for three months.

The report added that businesses were gloomy about their expectations for the year ahead, with the reading sinking to levels last seen at the tail end of 2012.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to EY Item Club, said July's PMI surveys "point to an economy still struggling to get out of a low gear".

Official figures last week showed the UK economy had struggled to gather pace following a meek start to 2017, diminishing the chance of the Bank of England hiking interest rates in the coming months.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.3% in its initial estimate for the second quarter, up from 0.2% during the first three months of the year.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The services PMI remains consistent with sub-par growth, despite its modest improvement in July, suggesting that the economy still isn't strong enough to warrant higher interest rates."