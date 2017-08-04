Russian murder suspect 'pleased' as bid to extradite him from UK fails

A London-based Russian accused of murder has told of his relief after a bid to extradite him in a case his lawyers said was politically motivated failed.

A judge said the Russian Federation's case against Georgy Shuppe, the former son-in-law of the late Boris Berezovsky, appeared to be based on "bold and sweeping assertions of criminality".

District Judge Kenneth Grant agreed with Mr Shuppe's lawyers that their client's association with the once-outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin's regime meant he would not get a fair trial in Russia.

The 46-year-old, of south-west London, was a former business partner and close confidant of Mr Berezovsky, and had been married to his daughter.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Mr Shuppe said he felt "light" after the decision.

He said: "Absolutely, I am pleased.

"I want to relax and go home to my family."

Mr Shuppe, who had his mother, son and friends supporting him in court, added that he was reluctant to say anything more before a two-week appeal period has ended.

He said: "I cannot comment for two weeks, it could be dangerous for me, I don't know.

"I am feeling very light. I am pleased again and I want to go home."

The Russian Federation has alleged Mr Shuppe organised the assassination of businessman Alexander Mineev, who was shot 22 times with a Kalashnikov rifle in broad daylight in January 2014 in Korolev city.

He is also accused of having fraudulently taken over assets belonging to Mr Mineev.

A lawyer for the Russian Federation argued during a week-long hearing last month that Mr Shuppe stood to benefit from the takeover of assets, and said Mr Mineev was killed one week before his legal case in Russia about the fraud was due to come to court.

But Mr Shuppe's lawyers had dismissed the charges as "bogus", claiming the case was politically motivated and that their client would be a "trophy extradition" of Mr Putin's regime.

Mr Shuppe thanked Judge Grant and winked to family members in the public gallery when he was told he would not be extradited during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Judge Grant said: "In relation to this case, I have rejected the Russian Federation's request for your extradition and accordingly I am discharging you."

In a written ruling, the judge said he did not believe the criminal case would have come to court in the UK.

He said: "I can see no likelihood that the prosecuting authorities in this country would even consider proceeding with a prosecution on charges of fraud and murder simply on the basis of the account of an anonymous witness who, in turn, reports what he was told by a third party who may or may not have been present when the conversation between two other individuals, not including the defendant, took place."

He added that he was satisfied there would be "influence and pressure" on a judge to convict Mr Shuppe, if he was put on trial in Russia.

Mr Shuppe was released on conditional bail and Judge Grant said the Russian Federation has 14 days to appeal against the decision.