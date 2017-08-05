Duke of Rothesay due to attend smallest Highland Games in Scotland

The Prince of Wales is expected to attend the annual Mey Highland Games on Saturday.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, is chieftain of the event.

Said to be the smallest Highland games in Scotland, the event takes place this year at the John O'Groats showground.

Traditional Highland games activities such as track and field competitions, junior piping, Highland dancing and tug o'war will feature in the programme of events on offer.

Charles is continuing a tradition by visiting the games as his grandmother used to attend annually before her death in 2002.

The Queen Mother had close links with Caithness after buying the Castle of Mey in 1952 and became patron of the games soon after.