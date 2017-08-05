facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Man injured in suspected acid attack in Salford

A man has suffered injuries to his eyes and face in a suspected acid attack.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident
The man was taken to hospital after the incident

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of an incident in Pendlebury, Salford, just after 2pm on Friday.

A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his eyes and face in the incident, on City Walk.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A force spokesman said inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1118 of 04/08/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.