Midweek Lotto jackpot to be £11.4m after top prize rolls over

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £11.4 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 14, 49, 30, 56, 24, 45 and the bonus number was 27.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used.

One person matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £78,445 and 52 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,587 each.

Some 3,692 people matched four numbers to win £144 and 99,361 matched three numbers to win £25.

No-one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 16, 09, 35, 01 and the Thunderball number was 08.