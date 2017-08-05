facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Moped rider dies after collision with car

A teenage moped rider has been killed and his pillion passenger injured in a collision with a car.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash in London Road, at the junction with Essex Road, in Enfield, north London, at 3.12am on Saturday.

The 18-year-old rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene more than a hour later, while the 19-year-old passenger was taken to a north London hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody at a north London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers from the Met's serious collision investigation unit have appealed for witnesses.