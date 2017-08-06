Man found dead in his house month after he was reported missing

The body of a man who was reported missing a month ago has been found at his house.

Police Scotland confirmed the body of Arnold Mouat, 64, was found in his family home in Bo'ness on Saturday.

He was reported missing on July 7 having been last seen by his family the previous day in his house in Panbrae Road

A large-scale search was held in a bid to find him, involving divers, mountain rescue and police dogs.

After the body was found, Police Scotland said it had referred its handling of the case to the watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Mr Mouat's death is being treated as unexplained but the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham, of Forth Valley Division, said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

"Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

"We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation.

"I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

"We are continuing to support Mr Mouat's family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time."