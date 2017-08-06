Watchdog probes death of man in crash following police pursuit

A man has died in a car crash following a police pursuit on the M4 near Cardiff.

The fatal collision happened at around 6pm on Saturday when a red Ford Focus was in a crash with a Land Rover Freelander as it travelled eastbound between junction 32 and junction 30, South Wales Police said.

The man who suffered fatal injuries - the driver of the red Ford Focus - is from the Gloucester area.

A number of minutes before the incident, a stinger was deployed by police to stop the red Ford Focus after it had been seen by traffic officers driving dangerously.

The matter is now being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-serious injuries.