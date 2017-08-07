Girl, one, dies after incident with 'unoccupied' car

A one-year-old girl has died following an accident involving a car, police said.

The incident happened at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, at 1.39pm on Sunday.

South Wales Police said an investigation was under way to establish how the toddler suffered fatal injuries.

It is believed the car was unoccupied at the time.

The girl, who has not been named, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil by air ambulance but died a short time later.

A force spokesman said: "An investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The family respectfully ask to be left alone to grieve at this very difficult time and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.