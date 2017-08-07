facebook icon twitter icon
'Wrong turn' British tourist family in Brazil shooting ordeal

A family of British tourists who made a wrong turn outside Rio de Janeiro have been shot at leaving a woman wounded.

Brazil police said the British woman was hit in the stomach and was being treated at hospital
Brazilian police said a couple and their three children were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from Rio, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities said a group approached the car and apparently told the family to get out and then opened fire, according to AP.

A police statement said the woman was hit in the abdomen and was being treated in hospital.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, following reports of the shooting of a British national."