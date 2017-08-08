Craft beer by Warwickshire-based brewery named best in the country

A beer made by an independent craft brewer has been named the best in Britain.

Goat's Milk, by Warwickshire-based Churchend Brewery, was named Supreme Champion at the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra)'s Great British Beer Festival in London.

Churchend Brewery describe Goat's Milk as "golden yellow nectar. Pale barley, crystal malt and oats, blend to fill the palate with flavour. Aromatic hops dance over the tongue for a gentle hop finish."

Nick Boley, Camra's national director responsible for the competition, said: "Goat's Milk is a stand out beer - it has a lovely balance of malts and hops and a full flavour.

"It is a very fine example of a bitter and incredibly refreshing."

Paul Hamblett, sales manager from Church End, added: "Goat's Milk is our biggest selling beer - it's a nicely balanced beer with a hoppy edge.

"We originally brewed and named it for a festival taking place in the Goat pub, and the beer just caught on.

"It's the first time we've won the competition, and we expect it to put us on the map."

Final judging for the competition was held at the beer festival, which opened on Tuesday and will see more than 50,000 people visit to sample more than 900 beers, ciders, perries and wines.

Bishop Nick from Essex took silver for Ridley's Rite, a pale ale with a "floral aroma and satisfying bitterness", while Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel won bronze for Cwtch, a "red ale with a blend of six caramelly malts and three citrussy American hops".