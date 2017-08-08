Download doldrums as UK broadband speeds trail European neighbours

Broadband speeds in the UK lag behind many of its European neighbours, according to new analysis.

With a mean download speed of 16.51 Mbps, Britain comes 31st in the global rankings for broadband speed - nearly three times slower than table topper Singapore at 55.13 Mbps.

Countries including Romania, Slovenia and Bulgaria are ahead of the UK in the analysis, while people in France, Italy and Australia typically get slower speeds.

Bringing up the pack is Yemen with an average download speed of 0.34 Mbps, where it would take two days to download a film in high definition.

Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said the results showed the UK has lessons to learn from Europe.

He said: "These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world.

"Relatively speaking, we are near the top of the table.

"However, many of those ahead of us - some a long way ahead - are our neighbours both in the EU and wider Europe."

The findings are based on more than 63 million broadband speed tests which were taken over a year and the results collected by M-Lab. These were later ranked by cable.co.uk.