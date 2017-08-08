Ex-officer who filmed couple having sex from police helicopter to be sentenced

A "sex-obessed" former police officer who filmed a couple having sex from his force helicopter as well as other people sunbathing naked will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Sheffield Crown Court has seen footage shot by PC Adrian Pogmore which includes graphic scenes of a couple having sex in a range of positions on their suburban patio.

Other footage shown in court shows a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naked naturists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked on sun-loungers outside their home.

A judge has been told how the couple filmed having sex, who are not being named for legal reasons, told officers they were "putting on a show" for Pogmore, 51, who knew them through the South Yorkshire wife-swapping scene.

Prosecutors said the officer was "a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer" who was referred to as the "team deviant" by other members of the air support unit at South Yorkshire Police.

The court heard how Pogmore had been friends with the couple for a number of years and he had previously had sex with the woman himself.

The woman waves to the helicopter at one point in the footage shown in court , which was shot in July 2008.

In a statement released by the court, the couple said they left the swinging scene in 2009 and have been trying to put it behind them.

In her statement, the woman said the couple would have sex in their garden as frequently as once a week "when the weather allowed" between 2004 and 2009.

She said: "Now that we have moved on with our lives and are no longer involved in the swinging scene, I am extremely embarrassed that this had come to light and been brought to the attention of the police."

Pogmore , of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office last month, on the day his trial was due to start. He has been sacked by South Yorkshire Police.

Two other police officers and two helicopter pilots did go on trial but were cleared of the same offence after telling a jury that they had no idea what Pogmore was doing with the high-powered camera on board the aircraft.