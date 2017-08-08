Mother pays tribute to 'precious daughter' identified as Grenfell Tower victim

A 45-year-old woman who was "always smiling and helping others" has been formally identified as one of the latest Grenfell Tower victims.

Deborah Lamprell was presumed to have died in the disaster on June 14.

The victim's mother, who asked not to be named, paid tribute to "a wonderful, precious daughter, always smiling and helping others".

She added: "Debbie will be missed by her mum and all who had the privilege to meet her."

Scotland Yard said 49 victims have now been formally identified.

Ms Lamprell worked front of house at the nearby Opera Holland Park, a charity which received £5 million from the embattled Kensington and Chelsea Council reserves in October 2015 to help it become independent.

In honour of their colleague, the opera house in west London held a special encore at a performance, before which a private memorial service was held for around 100 people - including family and performers at the venue.

Michael Volpe, general director at the company, said she had worked for them for "several years" and called her "a really valued member of staff", adding: "She will be remembered here."

He said: "Part of her job was to go backstage and check things backstage.

"Not only was she known to all of our patrons, she was really popular with all the singers, chorus and the orchestra and she had a lovely way about her."